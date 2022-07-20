Add A Little Spark To Your Week With Wood-Fired Wednesdays!

MID-WEEK DATE NIGHT

If you are looking for a mid-week date night or a time to escape the hectic schedule and give yourself a mid-week break, you may want to consider this fun unique event that happens every Wednesday night from May through September. It's called "Wood-Fired Wednesdays" and it happens at Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center in St. Joe.

At Rolling Ridge, you will enjoy a great outdoor setting, with delicious wood-fired pizzas, adult beverages, including signature drinks and locally crafted desserts; and acoustic performances on the 14 acres of gorgeous rolling hills. The cost is just $5 per person with DJ entertainment from 4-6 pm, followed by local acoustic artist performances.

I also discovered that they have added to their menu and now have street tacos salads, monthly specialty pizzas, and appetizers.

ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP

If you are looking for a specific night to enjoy, here are this seasons line up of talented artists:

July 20th - Trace Elements

July 27th - The Locals

August 3rd - Jen Lamb with Jim

August 10th - Maddie Braun

August 17th - Andy Austin

August 24th - Aksel Krafnick

August 31st - Dave Lumley with Laura

September 7th - Walter's Wheelhouse

September 14th - Switch

The event happens rain or shine and is moved inside if there is inclement weather. Feel free to bring your own blanket to feel nice and cozy while enjoying your evening.

DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE JEWELRY DRAWING

If you love jewelry, you'll have a chance to win jewelry from J.F. Kruse Jewelry of St. Cloud.

LOCATION

Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center

31101 County Road 133

St. Joe, MN. 56374

