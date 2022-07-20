Add A Little Spark To Your Week With Wood-Fired Wednesdays!
MID-WEEK DATE NIGHT
If you are looking for a mid-week date night or a time to escape the hectic schedule and give yourself a mid-week break, you may want to consider this fun unique event that happens every Wednesday night from May through September. It's called "Wood-Fired Wednesdays" and it happens at Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center in St. Joe.
At Rolling Ridge, you will enjoy a great outdoor setting, with delicious wood-fired pizzas, adult beverages, including signature drinks and locally crafted desserts; and acoustic performances on the 14 acres of gorgeous rolling hills. The cost is just $5 per person with DJ entertainment from 4-6 pm, followed by local acoustic artist performances.
I also discovered that they have added to their menu and now have street tacos salads, monthly specialty pizzas, and appetizers.
ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP
If you are looking for a specific night to enjoy, here are this seasons line up of talented artists:
- July 20th - Trace Elements
- July 27th - The Locals
- August 3rd - Jen Lamb with Jim
- August 10th - Maddie Braun
- August 17th - Andy Austin
- August 24th - Aksel Krafnick
- August 31st - Dave Lumley with Laura
- September 7th - Walter's Wheelhouse
- September 14th - Switch
The event happens rain or shine and is moved inside if there is inclement weather. Feel free to bring your own blanket to feel nice and cozy while enjoying your evening.
DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE JEWELRY DRAWING
If you love jewelry, you'll have a chance to win jewelry from J.F. Kruse Jewelry of St. Cloud.
LOCATION
Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center
31101 County Road 133
St. Joe, MN. 56374