A Tradition of Dance Success Continues For the Sabres

The Sartell-St. Stephen dance team will compete in their 18th straight state tournament Friday and Saturday at Target Center. The Sabres are used to having success in dance which includes 8 state titles with 7 in high kick and 1 in jazz. Kelly Mccarney is the only coach the program has ever had. She is in her 21st season as head coach of the Sartell dance program. Mccarney is a Tech High School graduate and former member of the Tech Tigerettes.

The Class AAA State Dance competition will take place Friday and Saturday at Target Center. The Sabres have 47 athletes on their roster with 27 dancing in high kick and 14 in the jazz competition. Mccarney says they have competed in many dance competitions this season in the Twin Cities. She indicates the toughest competition they face are in the Twin Cities metro. Mccarney says they are familiar with the competition they are up against this week.

The Sabres had 4 athletes named to the All State team this season. Those 4 are Macy Quart and Kylee Rach for high kick and Madden Quinn and Alexis Decker for jazz.

All conference jazz:

Claire Quinn

Alexis Decker

Macy Ouart

Madden Quinn

Zayda Pekula

Marissa McGee

All conference kick:

Alexis Decker

Macy Ouart

Claire Quinn

Kylee Rach

Haiden Welsh

Zayda Pekula

Marissa McGee

Grace Rajkowski

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kelly Mccarney is available below.