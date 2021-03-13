80 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tri-County Area

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities and 1,191 new positive cases on Saturday.

The cumulative totals for the state are up to 6,741 and 496,395 respectively.

No new deaths were reported in the tri-county area, but there was a total of 80 new cases with Stearns County reporting 40, Sherburne County reporting 25, and Benton County reporting 15.

Health officials say over 7.7 million tests have been completed in the state.

