80 Degree Temps for the first Time in a Long time

ST. CLOUD -- Thermometers in central Minnesota are likely to go above 80 degrees Thursday for the first time in a very long time.

It has been 271 days since we last saw a day with temps over 80 degrees here in St. Cloud. Way back on September 16th of last year the high was 90 degrees.

Since then temps have struggled to get out of the 70s. One day in April we topped out at 79, and our warmest day so far here in May was 76 on the 14th.

The forecast is calling for another day with temps over 80 degrees again Friday before the highs slip back into the 70s over the weekend.