8 Rescued After Boat Sinks in Kandiyohi County Lake

WILLMAR (AP) — Eight people have been rescued after their boat sank in Big Kandiyohi Lake in west-central Minnesota.

Authorities say the driver of the 1974 Larsen speedboat was trying to bring it up to speed Sunday evening when there was a loud noise at the rear.

The outboard motor tore off from the transom, and the motor and part of the boat fell into the lake. All four adults and four children were pulled to safety by others on a pontoon and were unhurt.

The age of the boat and the excess weight of the passengers were believed to contributors.