7 Myths About St. Cloud People Really Believe are True

St. Cloud, Minnesota is home to over 68,000 people. With a population of that size, it's easy to see how rumors an spread and be accepted as fact very quickly. There are seven rumors that people in the area believe to be true, but are complete myths. You've probably heard of at least one or two of these...or maybe all 7. Check out the list of 7 myths about St. Cloud that people believe to be true.

Get our free mobile app