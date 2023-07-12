5 Vibey Coffee Shops To Try In St. Cloud and Beyond

One of my favorite places to go and hang out at are coffee shops. I love checking out the vibe at different shops. Although I was born and raised in Minnesota, I’ve been gone for 15 years. So I get the fun of rediscovering new places. I started compiling a list of shops in St. Cloud and beyond and I thought I’d share since you may want to try some new place as well. Check out the list below.

Adventure Coffee in St. Cloud and beyond – The name alone is fun and makes you want to go. It’s different too because it’s a mobile coffee shop. They also have unique baked goods. You track them down by using their website.

Kinder Coffee Lab in St. Cloud – I’ve driven by this multiple times and wondered about it. Now that I’ve researched it, it’s even more interesting to me. It started as a home delivery coffee bean company. Then in February of 2022 they opened the coffee shop. The fun thing is the names of the coffee blends like St. Germain Dark Roast, and Munsinger Light Roast.

Gathering Grounds in Avon, MN: It’s a great name for a coffee shop! They go beyond coffee too, selling clothing and gifts and it’s said to have a vintage vibe.

Second Street Coffeehouse in Sartell – I’ve never heard of a coffee shop doing tasting flights…until now! That alone sounds worthy of trying it out.

Dueling Brews in Becker – It’s in the name. It’s not just a coffee shop but also a Bar. Their website says “Since coffee shops tend to not be as busy in the evenings, we decided to utilize our space and have a bar as well. The small idea has expanded into what is now a full bar.”

