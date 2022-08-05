3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County.

Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going north on a county road when the car struck a semi heading east on Highway 40.

Ecker died in the crash along with two of his passengers, 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale, Missouri.

Another passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer Mcginnis of Elmo, Missouri was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond, was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.