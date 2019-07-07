2019-20 Paramount Presents Series Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The lineup has been set with many wonderful acts taking center stage at the Paramount Theatre this year.

The 2019-2020 Paramount Presents Series schedule has been announced. The season features 26 different artists that will visit St. Cloud, covering a wide range of music, dance, comedy and more.

Gretchen Boulka is the Performing Arts Director. She says there are a lot of artists that have never performed in St. Cloud before.

We have Tom Papa who is a comedian and performs on Chris Thile's "Live From Here" show, we have a couple of different professional theater groups coming in and we have a number of international artists coming from Mexico, Ireland and India.

The series kicks off on September 27th with their Autumn Mood Fundraiser featuring Lee Ann Womack.

Other highlights include Guytano as part of their Local Roots series, Doktor Kaboom with their Family Series and A Cappella Live.

They are made up of four different groups and have been on the Pitch Perfect movies and on The Sing Off, so if people know some of those groups they will be on our stage.

The historic theater will also hold a number of high school and GREAT Theater productions as well.

Tickets go on sale Monday on-line or at the box office at 320-259-5463 starting at 10:00 a.m.