Tour of Saints: An Annual Tradition for 38 Years

ST. JOSEPH -- About 1,000 people will go on a heavenly ride on Sunday. The 38th annual "Tour of Saints" bike ride starts and ends at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

Event Director Michael Doyle says participants have three different routes to choose from.

There's an 18 mile route that goes up and down the Lake Wobegon Trail, and then the two routes that are on the roads are 35 and 50 miles on quiet roads that go out toward Cold Spring and then toward Collegeville Orchards behind St. John's, and then there's a loop that goes around and comes into Avon for the people that are doing the 50 mile.

Doyle says it is not a race, but a heavenly little ride with stops along the way.

We've got rest stops in Cold Spring, and then when we get to Collegeville Orchards there's cookies and fruit, and back at the finish, we've to watermelon.

Doyle says you can still register on Sunday morning, and with the nice weather this weekend they are expecting a lot of same-day registrations. The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for students, and youth are $10. Registration is between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Ben's.