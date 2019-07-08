39th Annual Tour of Saints is this Weekend

ST. JOSEPH -- Hundreds of bicyclists will be taking to the roads in central Stearns County this Sunday for the 39th annual Tour of Saints.

Event Director Michael Doyle says there are three different routes for the riders.

We start at the College of St. Benedict and we make our way on some of the back roads. We've got routes of 35 and 50 miles for the road routes, and then we've got a route that we do up and down the Lake Wobegon Trail from St. Joe to Avon and back. We've got rest stops along the way.

Doyle says they usually have over 1,100 riders at the event.

The deadline to register in advance is this Wednesday with a cost of $36. Day-of registration is $40.

The Tour of Saints bike ride is a fundraiser for the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

Doyle reminds you it is not a race, but a heavenly little ride.