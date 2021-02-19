10th Annual SFX Rocks Fundraiser Going Virtual

SARTELL -- Another annual fundraiser is going virtual this year.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Sartell is hosting their 10th annual SFX Rocks event online on Saturday night. This year’s event features music by The Gregory James Band, a live silent auction, and Fund-A-Need.

All of the money raised will support technology and programming needs at the school. The evening program kicks off at 6:45 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per family.

Program:

6:45 pm Welcome

7:00 - 7:45 pm The Gregory James Band

7:45 - 8:15 pm Drawing for Apple Watch, Video, and Live Auction

8:15 - 9:00 pm The Gregory James Band

9:00 pm Silent Auction Closes

