10 Famous People From Minnesota

Kevin Winter

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home.

Getty Images
Bob Dylan  also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow.Images

Getty Images
Wizard of Oz star, Judy Garland born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Hannah Foslien
Charles Shulz, the creator of the Peanuts comic strip was born in Minneapolis.

Getty Images
Actor Seann William Scott, best known for playing Stifler in the movie American Pie.

Getty Images
Jessica Lange star in "King Kong" and "The Postman Always Rings Twice" and several other big movies went to high school in Detroit Lakes and until recently lived in Stillwater.

Getty Images
Author F Scott Fitzgerald, now known as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century. The Great Gatsby being his most famous work. For people that remember the TV western Gunsmoke, James Arness aka Matt Dillon was born in St Paul; as was his brother Peter Graves who was the star of the TV series Mission Impossible.

Getty Images
Josh Hartnett, actor, born in St Paul and after achieving success in several movies moved back to Minnesota in 2002 after being disenchanted with Hollywood. I'm sure there are many more that called this great state home at some point.

Getty Images
Last but not least, actress Winona Ryder was born in Olmsted County, Minnesota. Her real name is Winona Laura Horowitz. She was named after nearby Winona, Minnesota.

YouTube
Hilarious comedian, Mitch Hedberg from St Paul, Minnesota. R.I.P.

