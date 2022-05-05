10 Best Places for Cinco de Mayo Nachos Around St. Cloud

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food, especially on Cinco de Mayo. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.

A survey by Zippia revealed each state's favorite dip for the celebrated tortilla chip. Salsa was Minnesota's top pick -- along with most of the country. Queso and guacamole both scored pretty high as well. (All three would be welcome on my nachos.)

Here are the top ten places in the Saint Cloud area to grab a plate of nachos according to Yelp user reviews:

El Loro Mexican Restaurant (1001 Division Street, Waite Park) " Great food, fast service and very friendly staff. " Searles on Fifth (18 5th Avenue South, Saint Cloud) "Amazing food and huge portions." Crooked Pint Ale House (58 Division Street, Waite Park) ".You have to try their Nacho Tots...." Blue Line South Bar & Grill (1004 Sunridge Drive, Saint Cloud) "Best buffalo chicken nachos in town!" Bravo Burritos (68 33rd Avenue South, Saint Cloud) "l have been loving the fajita nachos lately." Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop (2301 West Division Street, Saint Cloud) "I typically get their super nachos." The Boulder Tap House (3950 2nd Street South, Saint Cloud) "All around a great experience." Taqueria La Campechana (95 10th Avenue South, Waite Park) "Good, real Mexican food." Old Capital Tavern (2 North Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids) "Their nachos are amazing." Olde Brick House (102 6th Avenue South, Saint Cloud) "Nachos were made with spiral fries...outstanding."

We left out the fast food restaurants like Taco Bell, Taco Johns, and Qdoba -- which all also have tasty nacho choices for you.

