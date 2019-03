SANBORN, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 1-year-old bison that was shot in the eye at a farm in rural Sanborn.

Reports say the owner of the farm reported that the shooting occurred between March 17 and March 19. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the bison was part of a herd of about 25 animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 507-637-4036.