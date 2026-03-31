NEW YORK MILLS (WJON News) -- Aspiring actors can get a taste of Hollywood at a casting call next week. JFT Film Productions is holding an open casting call on April 9th in New York Mills for its latest movie, Darkness, set to start production in late May or early June. The movie is centered around an outbreak that is turning the recently deceased into zombies.

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Writer-Director Joel Trujillo says they will need a lot of extras for the film:

"We can use lots of zombie extras, more zombie extras the better. I mean, it's a zombie movie, why wouldn't you have enough zombies to show up (laughs), you know, so that's kind of what we're looking for and what we're expecting. I mean, if you want to bring your, a photo and information about you, you're more than welcome to, but it's not necessary, really, we just want to see what you got."

He says they will let people know within 24 hours if they were picked for a role, and they do have a few roles with limited speaking parts available as well.

The movie will be filmed in various Minnesota locations.

The zombie thriller will be shot in locations across Minnesota, including New York Mills, Wadena, Staples, Perham, and the Otter Tail Lake Region. Trujillo says the Otter Tail Lake area is perfect for many of their scary scenes:

"Scenes at Otter Tail Lake where a. one of the survivors is getting pulled into the lake by a zombie unexpectedly, so that ought to be pretty scary. Obviously, with all the trees and all the woods in the area, you know, filming, there's a scene in the movie where there'll be a zombie with all the mosquitoes, and Minnesota in the summertime is perfect for that (laughs)."

Trujillo says the open casting call is for people 18 and over, no exceptions, because of what they need, but it's a great opportunity for people to get some experience and see what movie-making is all about. The open casting call takes place on April 9th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the New York Mills High School Media Center, Room #108.

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