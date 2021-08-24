ALL THE FUN STARTS THURSDAY

This Thursday, August 26th from 3 until 9 pm, you are invited to a block party. The free community event is to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The event will be taking place outside, so feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. There will be several outdoor stage performances happening throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

GRETCHEN BOULKA

GRETCHEN BOULKA

Gretchen Boulka has been the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount Center for the Arts (St. Cloud, MN) since June 2017. She has a 21 year history in arts administration, including positions in development, special events, program management, marketing and communications.

Prior to joining the Paramount, Gretchen held positions with The Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis, The Dale Warland Singers in St. Paul and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the National Lutheran Choir in Minneapolis. She holds a BS in Music from UW-River Falls and a MA in Arts Administration from St. Mary's University of MN. Gretchen currently sits on the Board of Directors for the MN Presenters Network and the Central MN Arts Board.

Gretchin will be joining me this morning on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 11:15 on WJON to talk about the event.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The schedule of performers includes:

3:30 pm:: Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Duo

7:00 pm: Commissioned Communal Poem and honoring of Covid Heroes

7:30 pm: "I Am He Said: Celebrating the music of Neil Diamond" with The Killer Vees

There will also be several artist booths and demonstrations, kids activities, food, drink and more.

All of these activities will be happening outside in front of the Paramount.

DIRECTIONS:

You can enter the block party from 9th Avenue near Waldo's or you can enter on 8th Avenue near Sawatdee Restaurant.

