Looking for a way to beat the heat this summer with the kids? There is an indoor "play cafe" where your kids can explore, be creative, and burn off energy just one hour from St. Cloud.

MiniSota Play Cafe is located in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. MiniSota Play Café is a clean and safe creative play space for kids to explore their imagination. This is Minnesota's only indoor imaginative play space for kids as well as a cafe.

The play area for the kids is set up like small towns for playing make-believe with realistic settings:

“Mini”sotans can explore the cities of Mini Grove, Infant Grove Heights, and Lake Minitonka! While your Minisotans are playing make believe, you can catch up with friends and enjoy your favorite drink from our café.

In an era of drive-thrus and screen time, the MiniSota Play Cafe aims to be a place where kids and caretakers can connect with one another in person, relax, and have fun. What's nice about it is that it isn't seasonal like a park or splash pad, it's indoors, climate-controlled and open year-round.

In addition to open playtime, they also offer party packages and private play area rentals. Throughout the year they also offer classes and camps for kids and families to participate in. For some take-home fun, they also have a store that sells sensory kits for kids to explore.

With "excessive heat" on the way this summer, this would be a great way to get the kids out of the house and explore their creativity. Get more information on the MiniSota Play Cafe here.

