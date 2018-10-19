Your Guide to St. Cloud State’s Homecoming Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University's homecoming weekend is officially here and WJON has your guide to the big events on campus this weekend.

This is the first homecoming at SCSU in almost a decade. As such, they've made it a weekend with all of St. Cloud in mind.

Starting on Friday, SCSU Women's Soccer takes on Sioux Falls at 1:00 p.m. at Husky Stadium. There's an art crawl downtown at 5:00 p.m. Back on campus, a bonfire and pep rally start at 6:00 p.m. in Q lot. Men's Huskies Hockey takes the ice at 7:00 p.m.

The day starts early Saturday with registration for a 5K run/walk starting at 8:30 a.m. the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Huskies Fan Fest starts at 11:00 a.m. That leads into the big game when the Huskies take on Upper Iowa at 2:00 p.m. Then men's Huskies hockey takes on Northern Michigan at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, the Women's Soccer team takes on Southwest Minnesota State at 1:00 p.m.