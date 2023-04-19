Yellowstone Series To Be Cancelled -How Do Minnesotans Feel About it?

YELLOWSTONE COMING TO AN END

We've all been hearing rumors about Yellowstone coming to an end soon, but it looks like the end of Yellowstone is coming sooner than later. Is it the ego of Kevin Costner that's causing the drama behind the scenes? Does Kevin really want this to end at this point in his career? Do you think that Kevin Costner will find a similar role and move on to bigger and better things?

WHAT'S HAPPENING?

According to an article in the NY Post, Yellowstone will be ending after the second half of Season 5. Insiders say that it's not Kevin Costner causing the problems; it's the show's director Taylor Sheridan. The source said, "Taylor is the star of his show. He's the most important person on all of his shows." Ouch!

There is a lot going on, but it sounds like Kevin Costner has been ready to do his part for Yellowstone, and the scripts just weren't coming. Kevin was ready to shoot in January and had other things in the works coming up that the delayed scripts were causing some issues with.

WHERE'S THE SCRIPT?

The article goes on to say that if you are in the entertainment industry, you can't sit and wait if scripts aren't coming. It sounds like Costner has other ventures, and as a successful and smart businessman so far in his career, it sounds to me like he is being cautious and careful, and making sure he will continue to have opportunities. We are all hoping that Kevin will be able to finish out the last episodes, but it sounds like it's up in the air right now.

SPEAK UP MINNESOTA

How do you feel about it? Some people will be upset that Kevin is leaving in the middle of a season, but hey; if the scripts aren't coming, what would you do in his situation? Send me your opinions to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

