Xcel Energy Sending Refunds to Electric, Natural Gas Customers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy customers are getting a refund. Xcel Energy has announced it is distributing more than $133 million in bill credits to all Minnesota electricity customers are a result of the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The refund for a residential electricity customer averages about $43, but it varies based on your usage. Refunds have already started appearing on customers' bills.

Xcel Energy is also distributing more than $5 million to its natural gas customers in mid-July. The refund for residential natural gas customers will average about $9.

Refunds to customers for the first five months of this year will also appear on your bill later this year, to reflect tax reductions this year.

In addition, Xcel Energy says rates for Minnesota electric and gas customers will be reduced starting June 1st.