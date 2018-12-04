Wright County Authorities Searching for Missing Monticello Woman

MONTICELLO -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Monticello woman.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Tanisha Maehling last had contact with her family on Saturday night in the Montrose area, but has not been heard from since.

Her family says this is out of character and they are concerned for her welfare as she has health concerns.

She is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, freckles on her face and reddish pink hair. Maehling also has a pierced eyebrow and a tattoos of a polar bear on her right shoulder and a rose on her back.

Police say she was last known to be driving a black Lincoln MKX with Minnesota License plates 513-MKV.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7600.

