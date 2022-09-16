World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley.

Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness record was in 2014 and 59 acres in Dixon, California. And there's another world record for the longest amount of pathways within a maze. I believe that was set in the UK. So we actually are attempting to break two world records - longest amount of pathways within a maze and the largest temporary crop maze.

Chmielewski says the process of creating the corn maze took over a year, with computer-aided precision planting software developed last winter. When planting the maze, computers in the planter shut off individual rows where the paths were planned and then turned them back on to continue planting normally. The crop is also planted in two different directions, so guests can’t see down the rows while in the maze.

An overview of the four corn mazes offered this year. Jeff McMahon - WJON An overview of the four corn mazes offered this year. Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Stony Brook Farms has been doing a corn maze for years, and Chmielewski says he hopes thousands will take their turn in the mazes and pumpkin patch through October.

The corn maze is on Highway 95 East of Sauk Rapids. The World’s Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. In addition, they’re open Thursday, October 20th for MEA weekend.

For admission information, directions, and more about the farm, click here.