MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A worker has died at a paper recycling facility in Minneapolis after suffering injuries involving heavy machinery.

Simon Barrera Merino was injured about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Industries International. Merino suffered head and chest injuries from a "workplace injury involving a forklift."

He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not offered specifics about how the injuries occurred.

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors