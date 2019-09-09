Woman Hurt After Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls woman had to be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital Saturday evening after crashing her car. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when 60-year-old Jan Ouren swerved to avoid a deer and hit a tree.

The sheriff's office says Ouren was turning onto 147th Avenue about eight miles north of Little Falls when she swerved to avoid the deer, left the roadway and struck the tree.

She was airlifted to the hospital with a large cut to her head. Ouren's condition is unknown at this time.