Woman Found Slain in Woodbury Home That Was Full of Children

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead at a home full of children in the St. Paul suburb of Woodbury.

Police say dispatchers received a call Friday afternoon from a woman who said the suspect had just called her and confessed to killing the victim.

Several children exited after police arrived. Officers then entered and found the woman dead.

Police say the children weren’t aware she was there. They told officers they thought she had left with the suspect earlier in the day.

Police say he was arrested early Saturday at a bus stop in Tomah, Wisconsin.

