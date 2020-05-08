Woman Charged With Stabbing Group Worker With a Fork

ST. CLOUD -- A staffer at a St. Cloud group home was hurt when a 21-year-old woman staying there attacked him.

Police were called to the home in the 700 block of 31st Avenue North Wednesday afternoon after a 911 hang-up.

An officer was met at the door by a staff member who then brought the officer inside. As they were walking past resident Maia Benson, police say she lunged at the staffer and shoved her against the wall.

The officer intervened and Benson allegedly punched him in the face. Benson is accused of punching the officer a second time as he worked to restrain her. Back-up arrived and brought Benson to the squad car as she kicked at them.

Staff told police they were going through their daily routine locking up drawers and cabinets when Benson became extremely agitated and was punching both the female and a male staff member in the head and torso. According to the criminal complaint, Benson was throwing items around the house and ultimately lunged for a fork which had just been cleaned.

Benson is accused of stabbing the male worker in the hand causing a large gash. An ambulance was called to bring the worker to the hospital for stitches.

Benson is charged with felony 3rd-degree assault and 4th-degree assault on a police officer.