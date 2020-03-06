Woman and Her Dog Rescued After Falling Into Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A 64-year-old Sherburne County woman was rescued after falling into the Elk River while trying to rescue her dog.

Sheriff Joel Brott says dispatch received a call around 2:15 p.m. Friday from a woman who said her dog had fallen through the ice going after a deer carcass. By the time deputies arrived, the woman had also fallen through the ice while going out to try to rescue her pet.

An alert neighbor saw the woman fall through and went to help. The 72-year-old man was able to pull the woman to safety.

The sheriff says the woman was cold but wasn't seriously hurt.

Deputies wearing cold water gear then went into the river to retrieve the dog.

Both the dog and its owner are expected to make full recoveries.

