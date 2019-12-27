Wolves Snap 11-Game Losing Streak, Beat Kings

SACRAMENTO -- The Minnesota Timberwolves finally snapped their 11-game losing streak beating the Sacramento Kings Thursday night in double-overtime 105-104.

Andrew Wiggins scored the first basket of the second overtime and then fed Robert Covington for another score to get their first win of December.

Wiggins finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Gorgui Dieng had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Covington scored 19.

The Wolves picked up the much needed win without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his fifth straight game with a left knee sprain.

The Wolves will head home for a match-up against the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night.