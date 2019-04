The Denver Nuggets beat the shorthanded Timberwolves 95-90 Wednesday night in the Wolves' season finale. Minnesota finishes the season 36-46.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points and Cameron Reynolds added 19 points off of the bench in the loss.

The Timberwolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose and others.