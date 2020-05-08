IT HAS FINALLY ARRIVED

Photo by Kelly Cordes

AVAILABLE AT WESTSIDE LIQUOR IN WAITE PARK FOR A LIMITED TIME

It just so happens that my friend at Westside Liquor in Waite Park told me that they have a limited supply of Wolf Moon that just arrived; so if you want it, you better come and get it! I don't think it will last long.

You will only find Wolf Moon Bourbon in the Westside Liquor Waite Park location, so if you are wanting one, I would highly recommend that you call or stop by and ask for Darin, as soon as you can, as this may be the only shipment coming in.

WOLF MOON BOURBON by JASON ALDEAN & FGL

Jason Aldean & Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard apparently have a long history of writing songs together, touring the world together, and sharing lots of drinks during their time together as performers.

However, their latest creation is not a musical one...but makes sense considering how they spend their time on the road.

Wolf Moon Bourbon is their latest collaboration. The collaboration was created as sort of a tribute to all the memories the country stars have made together throughout the years, and hopefully many more memories in years to come.

ABOUT THE BOURBON

For those who love Bourbon, this creation has been aged in new American oak casks for four years and is said to have a sweet and smooth profile. I'm sure once touring starts again you'll be able to find it if you head out somewhere to see them perform; but that might be awhile. The artists have put their signatures on the back of the bottle, and I have a feeling this is going to be the closest we'll be able to get to the artists in quite some time.