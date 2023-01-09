Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks

Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season.

Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area.

Looks like there will be an ice castle constructed, some fun outdoor activities including trail skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and more. Plus, live music at various times throughout the two weeks of the festival. There's a polar plunge (if you are super brave), and things wrap up on the 29th with fireworks and the 4th annual Fire on Ice dance.

If you are looking to enjoy the winter season as much as possible, this looks like a great family event that you can pick and choose from as far as what you'd like to participate in.

You can check out their website here for more information.