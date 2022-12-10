Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Morning, More Snow Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday morning until 10:00 a.m.

Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation, including freezing drizzle and light snow.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple of hundredths of an inch are expected.

Fog will develop in addition to the wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto roads especially elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The potential for slippery roads will last into late Saturday morning.

Cloudy and mild conditions into Monday before a strong winter storm is expected to affect the region Monday night into Thursday.

Multiple precipitation types are likely with this system.