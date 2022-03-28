Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota’s Arrowhead Region

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the arrowhead region of Minnesota. The watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

For that part of the state heavy mixed precipitation is possible with between five and eight inches of snow.

The spring storm that the National Weather Service has been keeping a close eye on has begun to shift east in its track.

They have intentionally been slow to release snowfall and ice maps with numbers on them as the track has been quite variable.

The graphic shows the large shift just in the last 24 hours.

