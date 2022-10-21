Win Smashing Pumpkins/Janes Addiction Tickets

Smashing Pumpkins along with Jane's Addiction coming to the Xcel Energy Center on November 4th.

Smashing Pumpkins has hits you know and love like 1979, Bullet with Butterfly Wings, Today, Disarm, Cherub Rock and more! And they aren't coming alone. They are bringing along Jane's Addiction with their massive hit "Been Caught Stealing" , "Jane Says", "Stop" and more.

We have your tickets!

Just listen for the Loon ticket window to open Monday, October 24th through the 28th between 6am and 10am with Baxter and Laura, be caller number 10 and you will win a pair of tickets to the show! We will be giving away a pair of tickets each day.

I love concerts on Friday nights... so much easier. And this is one of those shows! Show starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are still available for purchase by going to ticketmaster.com Or you can try and win a pair from us!

Good luck!