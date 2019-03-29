Willis R. Schlegel, 85, Harding

February 3, 1934 - March 27, 2019

Willis R. Schlegel, 85 year old resident of Harding, MN died Wednesday, March 27 at his home in Harding. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Father David Maciej will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding and again from 9:00 A.M. until the start of the service on Tuesday at church. The rosary will be prayed at 4:30 P.M. on Monday evening at the church followed by Parish Prayers at 7:00 P.M.

A full and complete notice will follow.