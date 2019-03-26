William O. (Amby) Krause, 92, Little Falls

December 25, 1926 - March 24, 2019

William O. (Amby) Krause, 92 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, March 24 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The military rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46 and the Little Falls VFW Post #1112.

William O. Krause was born on December 25, 1926 in Superior, WI. His parents were the late Peter and Mary (Copa) Krause. William grew up in Little Falls, where he attended school. William served his Country in The United States Navy, United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. He was a helicopter pilot for 17 of his 20 years. He served during World War II and the Vietnam War. William was united in marriage to Mary Lou Yardley January 2, 1951 in Chicago, IL. The couple lived in various states during, William’s military career. He served as Hubert H. Humphrey’s pilot during his time stationed in Minneapolis. William owned and operated his own helicopter business for a few years. He served as a deputy sheriff under sheriff Fred Pelzer for eight years, sold RV’s for Hilmerson RV, sold used vehicles and operated carnival games for a few years.

He enjoyed deer hunting, shaking dice and drinking coffee at the “West Side Café in Little Falls.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael (Joan) Krause of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Matthew (Laura), Timothy (Talena), Jeffrey, Catherine, Patrick (Karyn); great-grandchildren, Landon, Parker, Brooke, Carly and Lillian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family would like to thank the staff of Diamond Willow Assisted Living and CHI Hospice for the kindness and care they provided.

The arrangements for William are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.