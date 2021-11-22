William “Bill” Robinson, 79, Little Falls

January 22, 1942 - November 17, 2021

William "Bill" Robinson, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away on November 17 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 27th at 11:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am on Saturday, November 27th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

William Ervin Robinson was born on January 22, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Florence (Rosekrans) and Joseph Robinson. He attended country school and Centennial School in St. Cloud. William enlisted in the United States Army proudly serving his country from 1962-1966. William married the love of his life, Karen Witucki on January 28th, 1967. They moved to Bemidji, Minnesota where he enjoyed their hobby farm. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, then later worked road construction before retiring. William enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball/softball, and other sporting activities. He especially loved watching his children and later grandchildren in their sports and activities. William was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. William loved spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dogs.

William is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Karen (Witucki); daughter, Staci (Vince "Bud") Stoner, Little Falls; son, Todd (Nicole) Robinson, Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Michael (Gabby) Stoner, Emily Stoner, Mariah Stoner, Rylan Robinson, Kole Robinson, Aiden Robinson, great grandchildren, Maverick and Sylvie Stoner; siblings, Nellie Lepold of Heron Lake, Dick Robinson of Bemidji, Joseph (Jeanne) Robinson of Blaine, Florence Chwialkowski of Bemidji and Don (Caludia) Robinson of Bemidji.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Walter Robinson; sisters, Eilene Zitur and Sister Jocile Robinson.