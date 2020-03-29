Wilfred “Willie” Jelinski, 89, Little Falls

September 7, 1930 ~ March 26, 2020

Wilfred “Willie” Jelinski, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls died March 26 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. Please reference the Emblom Brenny website for future Memorial Mass details.

Willie was born on September 7, 1930 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Helen (Yourczek) Jelinski. He was a resident of Swan River Township, where he resided on the family Century Farm. He attended District 45 country school and graduated from the Little Falls High School with the class of 1948. Willie married Elizabeth Moe on August 30, 1954 at the Sacred Heart Church in Glenwood, MN. He served his Country in the US Army and Army National Guard for 22 years. He served with the Army 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. After his discharge from the Army, he was employed at Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud. He worked 12 ½ years in the State Maintenance shop at Camp Ripley and one year at Hennepin Paper Mill. Willie then started the truck-trailer shop at Larson Boats. He retired from there after 25 years. Willie drummed for many old time bands and was co-owner of the Dave-Willie Band. He especially liked deer hunting with his sons and grandsons. He was an active member of St. Stanislaus Church in Sobieski where he sang with the church choir for nearly 70 years. Willie was a life member of the VFW Post # 1112 and The American Legion Post # 46 both of Little Falls.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debra Harakel of Little Falls, Jeff (Barb) Jelinski of Little Falls, Denise (Gary) Jelinski-Hall of Monument, CO, Bryan (Christie) Jelinski of Baxter, Shawn (Marilyn) Jelinski of Little Falls, Shannon (Tim) Hohler of St. Cloud; brother, Ralph Jelinski of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Brittany Harakel, Ashley Hall, Nikki Roberts, Nathan Hall, Neili Lopez, Noah Hohler, Eric, Jason, David and Angela Jelinski and 18 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Leone Jelinski of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Jelinski; parents and siblings, Gerard Jelinski, Arthur Jelinski, Mildred Motes, Irene Maciey, Dolores Stanek and Bernadine Woltman.

