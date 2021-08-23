Update: Greenwood Fire moving, fire crews retreat to Safety

ISABELLA -- An update from the U.S. Forest Service on Monday afternoon says the Greenwood Fire is expected to cross State Highway 1 near the intersection of Lake County Highway 2.

It has also moved to the northeast into the vicinity of McDougal Lake, requiring fire and structure protection crews to retreat to areas of safety.

New evacuation orders were issued by Lake County Emergency Office.

U.S. Forest Service

As of Monday morning's update, the Greenwood fire in northeastern Minnesota is still nearly 9,000 acres. The U.S. Forest Service says so far they are still at zero percent contained.

A public meeting will be held Monday at 6:00 pm for the Greenwood Fire with presentations from the Forest Service, Sheriff, and the Incident Command Team. The Forest Service will also address other wildfires and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure.

Fire activity increased during the afternoon Sunday due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and gusty winds. The fire’s size remained at 8862 acres due to firefighting efforts and improved mapping of the fire footprint.

The Greenwood Fire was detected on August 15, 2021, around 3 p.m. in the Laurentian Ranger District. The fire is near Greenwood Lake and approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The fire is threatening cabins, homes, and recreational sites. The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

