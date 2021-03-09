Wild Top First Place Vegas – Monday Sports Recap

The Minnesota Wild took down first-place Vegas, the SCSU baseball team lost a third straight game and there was a full night of high school sports in Central Minnesota. Here's a recap of the action from Monday.

-The Minnesota Wild bounced back from a loss at Arizona Saturday with a 2-0 win over Vegas on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. Kevin Fiala scored in the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead and Jonas Brodin capped the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the third. Rookie goalie Kaapo Kahkohnen notched his first career shutout in net for Minnesota.

The Wild is now 14-8-1 on the season and will host Vegas at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

-The St. Cloud State baseball team lost a third straight game to open the season. Crookston beat SCSU 15-11 in Kansas. The Huskies will try to bounce back when they take on Bemidji on Tuesday morning.

First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

- The Minnesota Twins had a rare off day Monday and will host Baltimore Tuesday in Ft. Myers, Florida. The Twins are 3-4 this spring as they prepare for their 2021 regular season opener on April 1st at Milwaukee.

The Twins and Orioles will play at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

-The Minnesota Timberwolves are off until Thursday, when they play against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

High School Scores for Monday, March 8th:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech 71, Apollo 55

Sartell 57, Rocori 53

Milaca 65, Cathedral 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocori 65, Apollo 55

Tech 51, Sartell 45

Bemidji 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Royalton 54, Cathedral 52

GIRLS HOCKEY

Willmar 6, Storm N Sabres 5 (OT)

St. Cloud 3, Northern Lakes 1