Why Is This Building in Waite Park Still Vacant (It’s Been Years)

I remember when this building was an Italian (I think) restaurant. And if I'm not mistaken, it was called Davanni's. But, it also wasn't open all that long. I did a little bit of research and found out that there are a few other Davanni's restaurants located in the metro area, and they seem to be doing alright. Why didn't this one make it?

But whatever the reason, this thing has been closed for years. I tried to find out when it closed, but all I could find was sites letting me know that it has been permanently closed. Thanks. I knew that. So, my best guess would be early to mid 2000s.

The other thing I can't understand is why hasn't anything else moved in there? Looks like a nice building in a fairly decent location. Granted, there are a couple other restaurants around it such as La Casita and also Burger Time. But if someone wanted to put a restaurant there that didn't compete with those two, probably would be good to go. But so far, no one has tried it.

Get our free mobile app

I suppose it could be converted into a retail space. Or maybe a combination retail space and general store with fun and unique items. If you are thinking Cracker Barrel when I say that, you'd be on the same thought wave as I am. I know some people would say that we don't need another chain restaurant. But, I think something should be there.

Ideas? I'm listening. Although anything that does go in there, I'm sure there will be someone or a few someones that will think we don't need what ever it is. That's just the way people are.

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021