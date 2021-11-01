The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw TSM St. Cloud

I have never tried this, but Mogen David or "Mad Dog" 20-20- from what I've heard, that stuff is nasty. That will make you see things that you never normally would- like to the point where you think you might have done some "magic mushrooms" or something. At least that's what I've heard. I do not know that from personal experience.

Now, that I'm older and hopefully a bit wiser, I don't resort to drinking that stuff anymore. Now I've moved onto the $5- $25 bottles of wine. See? Now that's living. *snark

There are several places around the area that have some great wine deals. For sure Bello Cucina in St. Joe will have half price wine. (They have that every Tuesday). I'm sure there are a few wine specials around St. Cloud whether you are going out or just purchasing some wine for home use. Always a good idea to have some on hand for guests that will more than likely be stopping over during this time of year. Might be worth the time to check out for a great happy hour to take a break from whatever you are doing. Just get out and enjoy what is this season of socializing.... with better adult beverages.

Wine has really become a thing in the last few years. I see more and more people choosing to drink wine or craft beer. Have we evolved? Maybe so.

