Who Knew This Secret Ingredient Would Make This Incredible Recipe

WHY WOULD ANYONE WANT TO USE THIS?

Crisco? Shortening? Isn't this the stuff my Grandmas used 50 years ago? I thought the only thing this was used for anymore was maybe to make homemade biscuits, or to grease pans when baking. I was definitely wrong.

Photo by John Dancy on Unsplash

IT'S TIME TO EXPERIMENT

I'm still trying to remember the reason that I ended up buying 4 sticks of Crisco shortening 6 months ago, but as I was throwing some papers away and cleaning out my kitchen, I noticed a bunch of recipes on the back of the Crisco paper. One of the recipes was for Chocolate Chip Cookies. No butter, just Crisco in this recipe. Seriously? Well...the recipe looked pretty simple to make, so I thought, what the heck, I'll give it a try. I can't imagine a chocolate chip cookie tasting good without butter, but maybe this IS how Grandma Grow used to make cookies. Maybe Grandma Rene too.

THE RECIPE

1 Stick Crisco

1 1/4 cups Brown Sugar

2 tablespoons Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

1 Egg

2 Cups Flour

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 Cup Chocolate Chips

Heat oven to 375. Mix Crisco, Sugar, Milk and Vanilla until blended. Add the egg and mix again. Then add Flour, Salt and Baking soda. Blend well. Then add chocolate chips. Easy enough right? That's what I thought.

I dropped them by teaspoonfuls onto 4 baking sheets and made at least 4 dozen delicious chocolate chip cookies. Wow! Yes. It was easier to work with than butter, and the cookies were just sweet enough with the chocolate chips, that you don't even miss the butter as an ingredient.

Bake 8-10 minutes for chewy cookies, and 11-12 minutes for crisp cookies. Either way, these DID taste more like Grandma's cookies than anything I've ever made. Try it, and let me know what you think!

