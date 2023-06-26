Where can You See Fireworks in the St. Cloud Area?

The 4th of July weekend is almost here - seems like we were just complaining about the snow 2 weeks ago. How can the 4th already be here??

Get our free mobile app

So, where can you go to see the fireworks for the 4th of July in Central Minnesota? There are actually several locations to do that, some on the 3rd and some on the 4th and some on both days. Just depends on where you are and what's most convenient for you and your family.

St Cloud Fireworks

St. Cloud fireworks is busy organizing the event that will be in Hester and Wilson parks including food trucks, entertainment and of course, the fireworks at dusk.

St. Joe - Joetown Rocks

This event is over two days. The 3rd is a giant event in the parking lot across from the church of St. Joseph. The 4th is the parade at 10 am.

Annandale

Lots of events in Annandale. Parade, kiddie parade, boat parade, carnival, and fireworks

Willmar Lakes Area

Spicer has a 4th of July celebration that lasts all weekend long.

Brainerd

Brainerd Lakes area has a celebration that starts at 6pm on the 4th with a parade, and there will be entertainment, food, drinks and activities including a family relay race until the fireworks at about 10:15pm.

Elk River

Crosby

4th of July parade starting at 10:30am

We will update with more information as we get it.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.