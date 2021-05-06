What to Know A Week Ahead of the Opener [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Walleye fishing opener will take place Saturday May 15. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the best locations to fish are the depth of 10 feet or less. He says that is the location this time of year that can make an angler the most successful. Glen says he expects crowds on certain days each year and the fishing opener if one of those busy days. He plans to be patient and understands that boats will most likely be within close proximity to each other. Schmitt says the best time of day to fish is between 6 and 10 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. He says the fish tend to be active during those times and the lakes are less likely to have crowds of boaters. Listen to our conversation below.

The Governor's fishing opener will be held in Ottertail County. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes says many of the outdoor activities that usually take place during a Governor's fishing opener will happen. She says 22 communities in Ottertail County will be participating in the vent. Glen Schmitt says if you throw a dart at Ottertail County on a map you'll likely hit a lake. That's how many there really are. He says Ottertail Lake is a great lake for Walleye. Glen plans to spend the opener on Leech Lake in Walker. He says it's a tradition for he and his family and expects a crowd. Last week Glen suggested that people think ahead and make sure your boat has a charged and working battery and get tackle and live bait ahead time.

Glen Schmitt joins me Thursdays at 8;40 on WJON.

