What Minnesotans Need To Know About Planning A Cruise

We continue our focus this week on vacation planning with Amy from Bursch Travel. This week we’re looking at the pros and cons of cruising.

Amy says that cruising is not for everyone, as she admits that her preferred vacation of choice is not a cruise. “What happens with cruising is that it is very structured, you’ll hit several ports” she says, “It’s busy. You’re in a new place every day. There’s pluses and minuses to that, you’ll see a wide variety of places”. You’re always planning ahead and that can create stress, she adds.

“You’re either a cruise person or you are not”, and if you’ve never been on a cruise, you won’t know where you are in that equation until you take one.

There's only one cruise line that is exclusively focused on adults only, and that’s Virgin Voyages. The other cruise lines, like Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean are standout choices. Princess and Celebrity Cruise lines offer good options for adults who don’t want to be in the middle of a lot of family activities.

Amy says she has plenty of clients who all they do is take cruises. “They’re like a floating theme park, a lot of them” Amy says about most of what is being offered by the cruise industry now. “Endless opportunities for activities, dining, bars, all of those things. You really don’t have to get off the ship if you don’t want to. It's a destination in itself”.

I can attest to that, several years ago my wife and I took a cruise to the Bahamas. We enjoyed great food, great scenery and a lot of fun. It was a nice getaway and I’ve got to be honest, some of the best sleep I’ve ever had.

Amy urges you to check out the Bursch Travel website because they have a cruise section that will help you find which opportunity fits your needs, so you have the best experience possible.

If you’re visiting five different islands in a week, it can be a lot to absorb, Amy says that if you want to plan a cruise that you should know what is available to do in the ports you’ll visit, because you’re only going to be there a short time.

One of the reasons I recommend contacting a travel professional like the staff at Bursch Travel, they’ve done the homework and research on the trips you might want to take so they’ve got insights.

Plus, they talk with their clients who’ve taken the trip you are considering, and they make good notes and are always learning about what seems to work well and what needs to be avoided.

No matter if you’re considering a cruise, a flight to another country, or you’re not sure where you want to go, reach out to Amy or any of the professionals at Bursch Travel to start planning your next vacation.