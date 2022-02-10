What is the Hygge Festival in Minnesota?

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlights a few Minnesota winter activities this week including the Hygge Festival in Grand Marais.

Winter Activities/Events

Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state:

Winter Skolstice, Viking Lakes, Eagan, through Feb. 27 : outdoor rinks featuring free open hockey and skating; USA Curling Experience (free open curling on the frozen pond with members of USA Curling); Sled/Skate/Sweat (free activities including sledding, skating and outdoor fitness classes at the Omni Hotel). Warming Haus (snacks, beverages, live music, watch parties and a break from the cold outdoors); Winter Lights (if getting on the ice isn't your thing, walk the winter themed lakes and trails) Hygge Festival, Grand Marais, Feb. 8 – 14: Minnesota takes a lot of cues from Scandinavia, including the concept of hygge (pronounced HEW-guh) which encompasses the coziness, comradery and contentment that have long been tenets of winter in Minnesota. The event features a mix of indoor and outdoor events, like snowshoeing under the stars, outdoor fire pits with mulled wine, frozen waterfall hikes, live music, yoga crafting and more. Polar Fest Detroit Lakes, Feb. 11 – 27 : The 10 day all-things winter festival includes a professional ice sculpting competition, fish the Poles 'N Holes Fishing Derby, Polar Fest Plunge into Detroit Lake, Freeze Your Buns 5K and a winter firework display at the beach. More fun events include Ice Tee Golf Tourney, Theatre performances, Skiing on Detroit Mountain, a hotdish challenge, hockey tourneys and Polaritaville dance!

Plan ahead this winter with Explore Minnesota's weekly winter trail reports, and sign up for the new MN Slopes Passport for ski area discounts and prizes.

Much of the state is blanketed with snow and good groomed trail and slope conditions. Visitors can plan ahead with Explore Minnesota’s weekly winter trail reports. Explore Minnesota will report cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions each Thursday during the winter season.





Minnesota is home to thousands of miles of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, snowmobiling and more. Minnesota's cross-country ski trails offer more miles of skiing than a trek from St. Paul to Los Angeles, and there are 22,000 miles of trails for snowmobiling.