‘Weird & Bizarre’ Class Offered By St. Cloud Community Ed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From Bigfoot to Aliens, you can explore the world of the weird and bizarre this fall.

St. Cloud Community Education is offering an eight-week online course called "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre: Ghosts, Demons, Aliens, Bigfoot and more!".

The class has been organized by John Houston who used to be a philosophy professor at St. John's University and now teaches community courses for nonprofit organizations.

He says he's lined up six guest speakers.

We have six guest speakers scheduled, including a career paranormal investigator, two members of the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team, a demonologist who has participated in exorcism, the creator and executive producer of the History Channel’s Monster Quest, and more.

The classes are being offered via Zoom starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays from this Tuesday through November 29th.

The cost is $47.

