Weekend Fire Destroys Church in Norwood Young America

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA (AP) -- Fire has destroyed a church in Norwood Young America that celebrated its 160th anniversary in September.

Pastor Eli Somers says no one was in the Church in the Maples United Methodist Church at the time of the Sunday night blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. An investigator with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene, which authorities say is standard for any church fire.

Somers says church members will worship at the United Methodist Church in Arlington for the time being.